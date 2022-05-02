CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing drug charges after police discovered methamphetamine was being made on the property where they were living.

On April 1, police were on a routine patrol when they noticed 39-year-old Jacob Long, of Claysburg, and 23-year-old Alexa Shawver, of Smithmill, were using headlamps behind a locked gate on Vulcan Road in Bigler Township, according to charges filed. While being confronted by an officer for their suspicious activity on private property, Long ended up running off in the same direction of the camper trailer the two said they lived in. However, Sawver stayed and cooperated.

Sawver had a loaded gun, a baggie of methamphetamine and a suboxone tablet on her, police noted in the affidavit. Sawver’s relative, who owns the property the two were found at as well as the property where the trailer is located, told police the two were told not to be in the area.

Police found out Long had several warrants for his arrest, and they went to go search for him near the trailer. They were unable to find him, though police did find empty Sudafed packages, glassware, burnt items and empty containers of lighter fluid — all of which police said are consistent with making meth.

The next day, police obtained a search warrant and found meth, scales, weights and funnels inside the trailer. However, Long was not at the property during their search.

Sawver is in Clearfield County Jail with bail at $30,000. Long has not been arraigned on his charges as of May 2.