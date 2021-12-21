Police find homemade explosive, drugs in Blair County man’s home

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man faces a lengthy list of charges after police found a homemade explosive and drugs in his home.

Brenden Smith, 26, and another man were found unresponsive in a shed at his residence in Antis Township on Dec. 17. The homemade explosive device was found in a cupboard in his home, according to the charges filed by state police.

State police discovered marijuana, crystal meth, mushrooms, various prescription drugs, weapons and drug paraphernalia in the residence, according to the charges filed. They also found tools that were reportedly stolen from a residence in Port Matilda.

Smith was sent to UPMC Altoona for treatment. Smith is currently in the Blair County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2022.