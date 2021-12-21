Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Police find homemade explosive, drugs in Blair County man’s home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man faces a lengthy list of charges after police found a homemade explosive and drugs in his home.

Brenden Smith, 26, and another man were found unresponsive in a shed at his residence in Antis Township on Dec. 17. The homemade explosive device was found in a cupboard in his home, according to the charges filed by state police.

State police discovered marijuana, crystal meth, mushrooms, various prescription drugs, weapons and drug paraphernalia in the residence, according to the charges filed. They also found tools that were reportedly stolen from a residence in Port Matilda.

Smith was sent to UPMC Altoona for treatment. Smith is currently in the Blair County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2022.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss