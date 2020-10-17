Police find drugs that look like PEZ candy in central region

EMPORIUM, CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Emporium warned the public on Friday that they recently found candy coated with drugs inside of PEZ candy dispensers.

Emporium Borough Police say they found the candy, which is coated with a form of BENZO(Benodiazipines) during a reset arrest in the borough. The drug is typically used to treat anxiety, panic attacks, and depression.

Police say that the drugs were ordered online as an illegal drug and it was designed to look like the popular classic candy from the ’40s, PEZ.

Photo provided by: www.facebook.com/EMPORIUMBOROUGHPOLICE