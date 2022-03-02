BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police announced an update to a fire alarm going off at a Hampton Inn on Friday, Feb. 25 that damaged part of the second floor.

Logan Township Police announced their investigation revealed that a guest had inadvertently hung a coat hanger on one of the sprinklers, which then caused the sprinkler system to go off.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

After investigating, they discovered no fire. Officials said that due to the sprinklers going off water had damaged the 2nd floor of the hotel. The false fire alarm happened around 10:15 p.m. at the Altoona Hampton Inn on Charlotte drive.