Police find cases of drugs, paraphernalia during Punxsy traffic stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Reynoldsville man is facing charges after state police pulled him over and found multiple containers full of drugs and paraphernalia, according to court documents.

Stefon E. Bogacki, 31, was pulled over on January 2 in Punxsutawney when a state trooper noticed his car had an expired inspection. After identifying Bogacki. police said he admitted he had a suspended license and was unable to provide registration or proof of insurance. He was also suspected to be under the influence due to appearing lethargic and his speech being slow.

Bogacki then gave police permission to search his car where they found a black bag and two cases under the driver’s seat that were locked. He was then taken to PSP Punxsutawney where he later admitted that the black bag and the silver and green locked zipper case were his, but the silver and black case wasn’t his and didn’t know what was in it.

He eventually gave up the codes to both locked cases and was taken for a blood draw.

Through the investigation, police said they discovered marijuana, THC, glass smoking pipes, scales, baggies, 4.5 grams of suspected meth, suspected LSD, more than 375 while pills identified as Tramadol Hydrochloride (a type of opioid), and roughly 61.4 grams of marijuana in four separate baggies. Varies paraphernalia such as rolling papers and grinders were noted as well.

Blood results came back to show Bogacki has amphetamines, methamphetamine and Delta-9 THC in his blood the morning he was pulled over.

Bogacki is facing a felony charge of possession with intent as well as nearly 20 misdemeanor drug charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.