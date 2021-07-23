Police find almost a half-pound of meth, large sum of cash on Altoona woman

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–An Altoona woman is in jail on charges stemming from a May 26 traffic stop where Hollidaysburg police reported seizing 14 ounces of methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in cash.

Police noted in charges filed this week against 34-year-old Nakisha Brumbaugh that multiple bags of suspected methamphetamine were found in her Brumbaugh’s bag, along with $6,360 in cash.

She was arraigned late Thursday night on felony and misdemeanor drug charges and she remains in Blair County Prison with bail set at $50,000 cash. 

