Police find 5lbs of cocaine during Altoona traffic stop

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men and one woman are facing charges after Logan Township police found more than 5 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Police report that they conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. where they found two large bricks of cocaine hidden within the vehicle’s compartment. Jose Encarnacion, 24, of Lynn, Ma. Bryan Torres-Garcia, 26, of Buffalo, N.Y. and Yoliemar Rodriquez, 22, of Buffalo, N.Y. were taken into custody.

PHOTO: Logan Township Police Department on Facebook

All three were processed and placed in the Blair County Prison on $300,000 cash bail. Stick with WTAJ as we learn more details on their arrest.

Jose Encarnacion, 24

Yoliemar Rodriquez, 22

Bryan Torres-Garcia, 26