Police find 5lbs of cocaine during Altoona traffic stop

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men and one woman are facing charges after Logan Township police found more than 5 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Police report that they conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. where they found two large bricks of cocaine hidden within the vehicle’s compartment. Jose Encarnacion, 24, of Lynn, Ma. Bryan Torres-Garcia, 26, of Buffalo, N.Y. and Yoliemar Rodriquez, 22, of Buffalo, N.Y. were taken into custody.
All three were processed and placed in the Blair County Prison on $300,000 cash bail. Stick with WTAJ as we learn more details on their arrest.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.