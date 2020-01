BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON CO, Pa.. (WTAJ) — Brookville Police responded to a call on Mabon Street in Brookville shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15.

They report a person had hit another and attempted to strangle them with the strap from around a bathrobe.

They also threatened to slit the throat of the victim.

Police have filed charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.