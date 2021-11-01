Police: Fight at Blair County Prison leads to injured officer, 8 charged

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Eight men are facing charges after police say surveillance footage shows them involved in a fight at the Blair County Prison in October.

The men charged are:

Caleb Lanzendorfer, 30

Emmanual Dawson, 20

Maurice Decker Decort, 18

Richard Ewing, 43

Ryan Noel, 26

Michael Elvey II, 34

Naseer Burgess, 20

Maurice Everage, 34

On Monday, Oct. 18, the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department received a call about a fight that occurred at the Blair County Prison on Saturday, Oct. 16. Police were informed of a “large physical fight” that occurred in the E-Block a little before 1 p.m., according to police.

One officer heard the commotion and tried to break up the fight before another officer jumped in to assist. The fight originally began between Lanzendorfer and McFadden which then caused the “whole block started fighting one another,” the criminal complaint said.

Video surveillance showed Lanzendorfer punching and kicking McFadden multiple times. Surveillance also identified the other inmates who joined in the fight as Dawson, Decker-Decort, Burgess, Noel, Ewing, Everage and Elvey. Police said the video showed Dawson and Decker-Decort pushing a nurse while continuing to fight, according to the affidavit.

One officer suffered a concussion and neck pain as a result of the riot, according to police and Warden Abbie Tate.

All men were charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and riot intent to commit a felony. Lanzendorfer faces the same charges as well as assault of an inmate, according to the charges filed.