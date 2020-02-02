Police: Explosion in Centre County was NOT a plane crash

BOALSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A loud explosion in Harris Township led many to believe they possibly heard an airplane crash, but State College Police confirmed that simply was not true.

Police report there were calls about a possible plane crash over Bailey Lane in Harris Township on Saturday afternoon.

After crews responded and State College police investigated, they report it was not a plane crash that residents heard.

According to police, someone on private property in the area had set off Tennerite which caused a big explosion and a lot of smoke.

Tannerite is a brand of exploding targets that you can shoot at, much like you would see in the History show Pawn Stars when they test guns they might buy.