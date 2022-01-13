Police: Everett man caught stealing catalytic converters, again

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett man was caught trying to cut off and steal a catalytic converter for the second time in the past month.

Travis Sloas, 31, was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter from a U-Haul truck roughly a month after he was caught trying to cut one from a BMW in Wood Township with another man.

Sloas, working with two others, Ryan Rogers and Shianne Knechtel was caught trying to cut a converter from a U-haul truck Jan. 3. Knechtel drove the two to the scene on Little Valley Road in a car she didn’t have permission to use and waited to pick Sloas and Rogers up after the theft.

All three are currently facing charges. Sloas is also dealing with charges in the attempted theft of a converter from a BMW in December, according to court documents.

