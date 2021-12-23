Police: Employee faked State College armed robbery, charges filed

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police have filed charges against a man they say made a fake robbery report in October that caused most of University Park to go under a “seek shelter” advisory.

Brooks Shay,40, of Bellefonte, Pa is being charged with false alarms to agencies of public safety and false reports to law enforcement. Shay allegedly made a false report back on Oct. 31, about a robbery at the bus station on North Atherton Street.

Shay had reported that he was working behind the counter at the station when a Black male in a hoodie pushed him to the ground with a pistol in his hand before taking money bags and running out of the building, into the adjacent tree line.

After releasing photos of a car thought to be driven by the robber, Shay told police the car was his and was driven by his boyfriend who brought him lunch. Police continued to investigate and noted that after watching security footage, they saw no one flee and run from the station.

After seeing the car leave the building, they noted five minutes had passed before Shay called 9-1-1 to say he was robbed five minutes earlier.

Police noted that only $620 was taken from the station on Oct. 31.

The State College Police Department has filed charges and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2022.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the incident to call them at 814-234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip on their website by clicking here.