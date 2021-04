ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The PSP Fire Marshal and Highland Township Fire Department estimated the fire that destroyed a one-story camp started from the inside, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The fire started around midnight April 2 in Highland Township, Elk County, according to a press release. Investigators determined the fire was incendiary in nature.

The estimated damage is $5,000, and no injuries were reported.

The person involved is unknown at this time.