Police: Elk County baby tests positive for meth, mother arrested

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother and grandmother are in jail after police said her 10-month-old boy tested positive for methamphetamine in February.

On Feb. 13, state police at Ridgeway reportedly went Jay Township to help Elk County Children and Youth Services (CYS) with a baby who was previously taken to Penn Highlands QCare in Saint Marys for treatment of possible burns on his buttocks and genitals, according to the criminal complaint.

Police report they interviewed the mother, 26-year-old Melissa Jean Pearsall, of Johnsonburg, and the grandmother, Trena Jo Pearsall, 46, of Weedville, and they both denied noticing burns and blisters on the baby.

CYS took custody of the baby, the complaint said.

On Feb. 16, police said they conducted an interview at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Child Advocacy Center.

Doctors told police that the burns were no accident, but rather, a result of child abuse. They also said two separate toxicology results showed the baby tested positive for methamphetamine.

The mother and grandmother are both charged with felony conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child along with misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.

Bail was set at $100,000 each Wednesday at their respective arraignments before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.