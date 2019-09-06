Police: Early morning Johnstown shooting left man in critical condition

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have reported that they responded to a call from Conemaugh Hospital for a man with a gunshot wound.

They say just after 3 a.m. on Friday, September 6, the 34-year-old man from Clearfield was driven to the 500 block of Oak street to meet with someone. He got into the other car and left the area. Moments later he came running back to the car he came in with a gunshot wound in his leg.

The man lost a lot of blood and was taken to the emergency room. The police report he had successful surgery but is still in critical condition.

Johnstown police are investigating.