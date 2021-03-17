Police: Duncansville woman threatened family with knives

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) —A Duncansville woman is facing charges after threatening several of her family members with knives.

Paula Boyer, 36, told police she won a car through Publishers Clearing House. She reportedly threatened family members in her McCoy Lane home with knives and demanded they give her car back to her on Tuesday. Family members told police she doesn’t own a car.

PAULA BOYER

Boyer is accused of taking the phones in the house. When she left, she reportedly threw one back inside through a window, breaking it. Blair Township police found her in the detached garage, crouched behind a couple of barrels full of wood and she said she was on the phone with PCH.

Boyer is currently in Blair County Prison in lieu of $100,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing on charges that include felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is slated for March 30.