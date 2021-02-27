Police: DuBois man flees from police, hits minivan

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase and crashed his vehicle into a minivan, according to state police.

State police said Michael Myers, 37, was pulling a U-Haul trailer with his vehicle on Interstate 80 on Feb. 26. According to the report, Myers was going 78 mph in a 70 mph zone and other equipment violations were observed by police at that time. The specific equipment violations were not specified in the report provided by state police.

Myers then reportedly fled at a high rate of speed, exiting the interstate and traveling through a red light. Police said they activated their emergency lights and siren as Myers swerved through both northbound and southbound traffic.

The vehicle traveled on Midway Drive in Sandy Township and through Lowe’s parking lot. Myers turned right onto Route 255 and swerved through traffic before striking a minivan at the intersection with Industrial Drive, according to the charges filed. The vehicle then slid backward over a curb.

The minivan had two adults and three children inside. No injuries were reported from the crash and Myers was taken into custody.