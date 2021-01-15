Police: DuBois man charged in drug bust during Sunday traffic stop

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who DuBois police say had a large stash of drugs and cash in his SUV when he was pulled over Sunday has now been charged.

33-year-old Christopher Lee Poling of DuBois was arraigned Friday on three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance along with one count each of felony dealing in proceeds of illegal activity and misdemeanor drug possession.

DuBois police seized six pounds of marijuana that were packaged in multiple vacuum-sealed bags, a total of ½ pound of methamphetamine, four ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, $5,140 in cash, and a suspected ledger with two names and dollar amounts from Poling’s vehicle. He was pulled over at about 8:45 p.m. when an officer saw a headlight was out on the 2006 Jeep Liberty he was driving, according to police.

“A large drug bust like this is the result of hard work and diligent investigative skills by law enforcement,” Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers noted in a press release Friday. Sayer cited the experience and knowledge of DuBois police officers Casey Doherty and Corporal Randall Young saying they are assets to the City of DuBois.

“I thank all these officers and the entire law enforcement community for their efforts to fight back against these drug traffickers that are plaguing our community,” Sayers added.

DuBois Police Chief Blaine Clark said earlier this week Poling was jailed Sunday on a probation violation and online court records indicate Poling is on probation for a guilty plea in a 2017 drug possession case.

Photo: DuBois Police Department.

When Poling was pulled over for having a headlight out, the strong smell of marijuana wafted from his open Jeep window, police reported in the charges. Poling had a bag of marijuana in his pocket along with a bag of suspected methamphetamine and when officers told him they were going to bring in a drug-sniffing dog, Poling said he had about a pound of pot in the Jeep.

When he was taken to the DuBois Police Department for questioning, he reportedly said he had two pounds of marijuana “for personal use.”

Along with the various drugs and cash, police also found 63 9mm ammunition rounds, a pipe, and a grinder when a search warrant was obtained and the impounded Jeep was searched.

Poling remains in Clearfield County Jail with bail set at $250,000 cash. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 22.