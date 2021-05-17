Police: Drunk Windber man takes baseball bat to car, shatters windows

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 48-year-old man face aggravated assault charges after police said he allegedly smashed the read windows of someone’s car.

The Windber Borough Police Department charged Brian Rose with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, harassment and public drunkenness.

On May 17, police were dispatched to the 600 block of Railroad Street in Windber after they were made aware of a “disturbance” involving a man with a baseball bat, according to the criminal complaint.

Once police arrived, they report that Rose was standing in front of the residence, tossed the bat behind the bushes and kept yelling at another man.

Police said the argument allegedly began when Rose accused the man of assaulting his daughter on a regular basis. At one point, Rose left and then came back with a metal baseball bat and threatened to kill him, the complaint said.

It’s reported Rose then began to smash the rear window of the man’s car, trying to get him to exit the house.

Police said they noticed a strong alcoholic odor coming from Rose. He requested to go to jail be because he was “tired of his daughter and the man fighting.”

Rose is confined to Somerset County Prison with bail set at $25,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.