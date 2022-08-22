CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A call for a welfare check involving a child resulted in one man in jail after he reportedly punched an officer on Friday.

On Aug. 19, Northern Cambria police were sent to do a welfare check in Northern Cambria Borough near Maple Avenue/Dogwood Street around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they saw 54-year-old Richard Norton walking from a home with private property posted, according to the criminal complaint.

Police spoke with Norton and noted he smelled like alcohol. While speaking with him, a dark van drove toward their location, and the driver shouted “I’m gonna kick your —” toward Norton, police wrote in the affidavit.

Norton allegedly started walking to the van despite the officer commanding him to stop. The officer then said he grabbed Norton in an attempt to stop him from going toward the van. At this point, Norton is accused of fighting the officer.

Norton is reported to have punched the officer in the chest with a closed fist. The officer noted in the charges filed that he had to tackle Norton to the ground. He eventually stopped resisting and was taken into custody.

The officer was taken by EMS for injuries allegedly inflicted by Norton.

As a result, Norton was charged with a felony count of assaulting a law enforcement officer as well as minor counts of simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He also faces summary charges, including harassment and public drunkenness.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Norton is lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $75,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.