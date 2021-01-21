Police: Drunk neighbor barged into home, demanded ride for cigarettes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly barging into her neighbor’s home and demanding a ride to the store.

Judith Brenner, 63, is facing a felony charge after police say she walked into her neighbor’s apartment uninvited and demanded a ride to the store to buy cigarettes.

Brenner sternly repeated her demand when she was told to leave after walking into the apartment on the 400 block of E. Walnut Avenue at about 5 p.m., but when she was warned if she didn’t her neighbor would make her leave, Brenner walked out of the apartment, according to the Altoona police charges.

The neighbor said she isn’t friends with Brenner and they’re only neighbors.

Police say Brenner appeared drunk when they showed up to speak with her and she denied going into the apartment and claimed she only knocked on the door to ask for a ride.

Brenner was arraigned on a single count of felony criminal trespass and released on an unsecured $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3 at Central Court.