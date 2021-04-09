Police: Drunk Cambria County man tries breaking into a home, car

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 36-year-old man faces charges after witnesses told police he was drunk and trying to break into a house and car around the 1000 block of Maple Street in Nanty Glo.

The Nanty Glo Police Department responded to the call of a suspicious person, and they found Joshua Lundberg stumbling near the intersection of Lynn Street and 4th Street, according to the criminal complaint. They said he was exhibiting manic behavior and could smell alcohol coming from him.

Lundberg was handcuffed and detained.

Residents of the neighborhood said they saw Lundberg try to push in the side basement door to one of the houses, and after he failed to get in, they watched him try to get into another neighbor’s vehicle.

The neighbors said they yelled at Lundberg to scare him off, and he traveled through several yards before police detained him.

Lundberg was then arrested.

He faces two felony charges relating to attempted burglary and criminal trespass, two minor charges of loitering at night and having a small amount of marijuana, and a summary charge of public drunkenness.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 19, and he is being held in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $10,000.