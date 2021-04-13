Police: Drunk Cambria County man passes out in stranger’s living room

Jackson Hoey, 21, faces charges after police said he was found in a woman’s home passed out.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said the 21-year-old man faces fresh charges after breaking into someone’s house while intoxicated.

State police at Ebensburg charged Jackson Hoey with two felony counts, including burglary and criminal trespass, as well as two summary charges.

On April 11, police went to the house at the 100 block of Saint Mary Street in Loretto Borough after a woman called and told them a man, identified as Hoey, was passed out in a chair in her living room, according to the criminal complaint.

Police noted that several rooms had things thrown around. When police tried to wake Hoey, he was slow to respond and had a strong odor of alcohol.

Hoey was taken into custody. He later told police he had no idea how he got to that house, but he said he was out drinking with friends.

Hoey is confined to the Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of a $50,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 21.