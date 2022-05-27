JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-80, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

First responders were called to the scene on I-80 in Lincoln Township, Jefferson County on May 25 at around 4:20 p.m. A driver, later identified as 24-year-old Corey O’Donnell, had crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that had slowed down to under 10 miles per hour.

O’Donnell was reportedly traveling near 70 miles per hour at the time.

PSP reports that he was not wearing a seatbelt.