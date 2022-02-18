Police: Driver in Moxham car crash was shot

Upon arriving at the scene (not pictured), the suspect opened fire on officers and a squad car, according to police. (Getty Images)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was hospitalized after an afternoon crash and shooting in Moxham, according to police.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed, but police are not ruling out that the driver was shot while driving, which could have caused the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.

The accident happened around 3:42 on Charles Street near Park Avenue in Johnstown and the driver was transported to Conemaugh Medical Center, their condition is currently unknown.

