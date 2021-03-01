Police: Dog in Clearfield died from neglect

Local News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is under investigation after police said his dog died from neglect.

The incident happened on the weekend of Feb. 26, where police also removed another dog from the home. Police also removed a cat and two rabbits from the home, who also were reportedly neglected by the owner.

The name of the owner has not been released at this time. Clearfield Borough Police are working with the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement and the Clearfield SPCA for the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss