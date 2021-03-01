Police: Dog in Clearfield died from neglect

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is under investigation after police said his dog died from neglect.



The incident happened on the weekend of Feb. 26, where police also removed another dog from the home. Police also removed a cat and two rabbits from the home, who also were reportedly neglected by the owner.

The name of the owner has not been released at this time. Clearfield Borough Police are working with the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement and the Clearfield SPCA for the investigation, which is still ongoing.