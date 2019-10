BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police have dismissed an alleged threat of a school shooting to the Chestnut Ridge Middle School.

Police say they were made aware of the threat through a screenshot of a snap-chat conversation.

Officers determined, however, that the initial threat was actually made against the Altoona Area School District.

Authorities in Blair County have already addressed it.

Police say there is no known threat to Chestnut Ridge School District.