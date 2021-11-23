Police department in Cambria County joins ‘Neighbors’ app

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Stonycreek Township will be able to stay connected and informed with local police in new ways now that they’ve become a verified agency with Neighbors by Ring.

As of Tuesday, the Stonycreek Township Police Department announced they joined the Neighbors app, which serves as a way for the local community to get real-time crime and safety alerts. It’s available on both the App Store and Google Play.

Neighbors allows you, as a user, to share photos, videos and information related to local crime and safety incidents so fellow residents can stay informed, the department wrote on their Facebook. Now that the department has joined, they can view what residents have posted publicly and can even chime in.

“We are excited to be joining Neighbors in our efforts to connect with residents and improve the safety of our communities,” Sargent and Officer in Charge of the Stonycreek Township Police Department David Pollino said.

As always, they’re reminding people to report criminal or suspicious activity or emergency situations directly to 911.

For more information, visit their Facebook or on the Neighbors app.