Police department donates unclaimed bikes to local nonprofit sending them to Central America

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department is giving away unclaimed bicycles to help out a local nonprofit.

The Blair County organization Sowing Seeds in Belize ships a 52-foot container of relief items to people they work with in Belize.

The bike project started last year when the founders realized most people do not have cars and have to pay to get to and from work everyday.

Then the police department stepped up.

“(They said) they have unclaimed property that’s been there for five, six, seven years. If you guys would like the bicycles, they would love to donate them to your project. and the project is 100 bicycles for Belize. This load will put us close to 75 bicycles,” Executive Director Eric Noel said.

The organization will continue collecting supplies until the end of September.