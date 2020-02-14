Police: Daycare director embezzled over $100K

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former director of a church-sponsored daycare in Altoona is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the nonprofit.

Police say Kathleen Koller, 68, embezzled over $125,000 from Christ Community United Methodist Church’s Stay and Play preschool over the span of ten years.

According to officials, a 2018-audit found unauthorized debit card transactions and 5 different bank accounts that Koller opened for the preschool, but the church was only aware of one

Young, Oakes, Brown & Company also reported that their audit showed various transfers from these accounts and into accounts owned by Koller over a 10 year period. One of the hidden accounts reportedly had a co-signer from the Hollidaysburg pre-school who the church says was never authorized by them to be on any accounts.

Documents from Christ Community United Methodist Church insurance company, Philadelphia Insurance Companies and from the church itself, after being complied by Kim & Wright P.C., found a total of $126,838.79 in the pre-school’s account as well as the four hidden accounts.

Koller is currently facing 133 felony charges.