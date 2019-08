FRIEDENS, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –State Police have filed charges on a Somerset County couple who faked a pregnancy, birth, and death to get money from friends and family.

Kaycee Lang, 32, and Geoffrey Lang, 27, are charged with faking a pregnancy and birth of a child, then setting up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses for the death of the reported fake baby.

The GoFundMe is reported to have gone live in early July.