Police: Couple caught with almost 2 pounds of meth in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ohio couple is behind bars after they were reportedly transporting almost two pounds of crystal meth through Jefferson County.

Kimari Jackson, 25, and Kareem Rock, 26, were pulled over by state police Feb. 6 for driving erratically. Police discovered Rock had two warrants for his arrest in Ohio for drug-related charges.

The vehicle and the couple’s hotel room in Clearfield County were searched and police discovered 850 grams of methamphetamine, amounting to about 1.87 pounds. They also found 150 tablets of morphine, 30 grams of cocaine and a loaded firearm, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“This case is an example of outstanding police work by an individual trooper coupled with critical inter-agency communication and collaboration that resulted in the seizure of dangerous drugs and weapons and serious criminal charges filed against the individuals arrested,” said Major Jeremy Richard, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Rock and Jackson are facing charges of possession with intent to deliver and criminal conspiracy. Rock is facing an additional charge for illegal firearm possession.

“Drug dealing is a dangerous and often violent enterprise, and we will not sit idly by while dealers traffic poison into Pennsylvania and try to profit by devastating our communities,” Shapiro said. “My office, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to hold those accountable who profit from drug trafficking.”

Rock is incarcerated in Jefferson County and Jackson turned herself in March 11. The case will be prosecuted by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.