CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after they say $500 worth of copper was cut and stolen out of a farmhouse in April.

Sometime between April 10 and April 18, an unknown actor(s) gained entry to the farmhouse on Sunflower Street in Jackson Township by breaking in the basement door.

Once in side, they cut copper pipes from the basement and main level and took it all as they left the scene through the main front door.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.