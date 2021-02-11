Police continue search for suspect in IUP student’s murder

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police out of Indiana Borough are continuing to search for a Johnstown man who is wanted for the homicide of an Indiana University of Pennsylvania(IUP) student in Oct. 2020.

Terrion Gates, 18, is still being sought in connection to the death of 20-year-old Jaedyn Wright that occurred in the parking lot of off campus housing on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 1300 Oakland Ave, Indiana, Pa.

Two other suspects in the shooting, 20-year-old Isaiah Moore and 17-year-old Isabella Edmonds, were identified and arrested back in October.

If you have any information regarding this incident or if you know the whereabouts of Gates you are asked to call the Indiana Borough Police Department at 724-349-2121. You can also anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.