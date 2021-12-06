Police continue search for construction site thief from Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police continue searching for those responsible for a theft at a Centre County construction site last month.

Troopers from the Rockview barracks responded to the site on Rand Ridge Road in Marion Township on Nov. 9, just after 9 a.m. Sometime overnight between 5 p.m. Nov. 8 and 7:30 a.m. Nov. 9, unknown actor(s) broke a window on a rollback truck belonging to Mountain Research Inc.

They then stole a Husqvarna chainsaw, ratchet straps, ratchet chain bindings and chain.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or contact them online by clicking here.

All callers could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

