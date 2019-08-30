Police, company search for vandal who damaged water main pipes

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police in Clearfield County are searching for a vandal who damaged half a million dollars worth of water main pipes.

Now the damage is causing major setbacks for the company installing the pipes.

According to police, the more than 500 holes were drilled into a pipe along Kendrick Road in Woodward Township.

Police are searching for a suspect, and believe the vandalism took place sometime between Friday, August 23 to Wednesday, August 28.

Workers with C&R Directional Boring noticed the damage when installing a pipe Wednesday.

“Some of the pipes got some water in the ends, and as we went to drag them into position, the water sloshed around and we actually saw it squirting out of the pipes,” C&R Superintendent Rob Inguagiato said.

The damage is estimated at $500,000 dollars in lost pipe and production time.

Inguagiato said the pipes are completely unusable.

He said it will also push out the installation completion date by at least a month.

“We’re 6 weeks away from getting new pipe, and we’re going to need four weeks to fuse it all together, that’s going to shut my pipe crews down from anywhere from a month to two months,” Inguagiato said.

C&R and Houtzdale Borough are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

If you know anything, contact Clearfield State Police at 814-857-3800.