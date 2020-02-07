Police combating growing meth problem in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — During his news conference on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said over the past three years, his office has arrested 350 people on drug charges in Blair County alone. And, recently, the problem is meth.

When police officers respond to calls of an individual under the influence of methamphetamine, they handle the situation like a mental health emergency because many times the symptoms shown are similar to that kind of a crisis.

“It’s the largest meth operation we’ve had here in the City of Altoona,” Altoona Police Sergeant Matt Plummer said.

The meth operation busted in Altoona Thursday was at times bringing in about a pound of meth a week. With that many users, Altoona Police said they will come face to face with it.

When people are on heroin, many times the call is for a suspected overdose, and officers need to administer Narcan. When it’s methamphetamine, it’s difficult to decipher if it’s drugs or a mental illness.

“They’re yelling, they’re trying to fight police or fight other people, hallucinating, so it’s a serious danger to the police officers who are responding to the call or just people in the community who are around,” Plummer said.

Police said if someone is exhibiting strange behavior, do not approach the person. Instead, call police.

“Maybe you think they are suffering from a medical emergency, just step back, find a safe place, call 911, and we’ll respond immediately,” Plummer said.

Sgt. Plummer added when he apprehends someone under the influence of meth, he asks them why they use it and how it makes them feel. They tell him he just wouldn’t understand.

“Say someone is going to try it for the first time. It’s just so addictive that they have to try it again. I don’t know if it makes them feel good, but I think it’s just so addictive that they just keep on wanting to do it over and over again,” Plummer said.

According to the Attorney General, there was $2.5M in sales of methamphetamine in Blair County during this operation.