Police: Clearfield woman pees, spits on officer following DUI crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman faces multiple charges after urinating on a police officer who was arresting her for a DUI crash on Jan. 5.

Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 32, faces multiple charges including aggravated assault in relation to the crash on Route 879 near the Clearfield Mall. A man traveling west in a Chevrolet Silverado said he saw Yatsko’s vehicle start to swerve at him from the oncoming lane. He said he tried to swerve away, but the vehicles still collided and his truck spun off of the roadway. His passenger was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for injuries.

BOBBI SUE YATSKO

Yatsko was sitting on the ground crying and screaming loudly when police arrived, according to the charges filed by Lawrence Township police. Yatsko said she didn’t remember what happened and officers found a can of Twisted Tea beside the driver’s seat of her car.

Yatsko allegedly showed multiple signs of impairment during a field sobriety field and would not properly blow into the breathalyzer and was “hysterical” according to the charges filed.

As officers attempted to arrest her, she urinated on an officer’s leg and spit in a different officer’s face. Police said she also kicked him in the chest and face when he was attempting to put her in the police vehicle.

Police said Yatsko also spit on and started kicking at officers again when they attempted to place her in a holding cell, where attempted to bite an officer’s fingers.

She is currently in Clearfield County Prison. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 12.