Police: Clearfield woman found with crystal meth

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman was found with crystal meth and other drugs after police took her into custody for retail theft.

Paula Jean Shomo, 49, is accused of changing tags on items in Goodwill on Daisy Street. When police took her into custody after discovering she was on probation, they found crystal meth, oxycodone and buprenorphine, according to the charges filed.

Shomo faces multiple drug-related charges and one count of retail theft. She has a preliminary hearing on Feb. 23.