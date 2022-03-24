CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman is behind bars after investigators were told she abused her young children.

April Eddy, 25, of the 700 block of Weaver Street, faces a slew of charges that include felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into the alleged assault of her kids, according to the criminal complaint.

Mugshot of 25-year-old April Eddy (via Clearfield County Prison)

A witness came forward to Lawrence Township police Jan. 14 and reported that Eddy’s 3-year-old had welts all over his back with black and blue marks/bumps on his forehead. Further into the investigation and after speaking with several witnesses, police noted there was ongoing abuse happening in the home.

In other instances, witnesses said she would punch her children in the face, strike them in the back with leather belts, grab them by the throat — all while telling these witnesses not to explain how to discipline her children, according to police. On one occasion, a witness reportedly walked past the bathroom and saw Eddy’s infant child was left alone and drowning in the bathtub.

“April was using the children as her personal punching bag,” a witness told police, according to the criminal complaint.

Furthermore, a witness told police that Eddy once disappeared for three weeks and left the children with someone else. As a result, that person ended up losing his job because he could not go to work.

These witnesses also alleged that Eddy’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Kyle Courturiaux, was abusive toward the children. He also frequently did drugs with Eddy, and the two would fight with each other often, the complaint mentioned. Court documents do indicate that Courturiaux faced drug charges on March 7.

When police interviewed the children, they reportedly said “mommy and Kyle” would hit them a lot. The 3-year-old also mentioned that he had to sleep in the attic “because mommy says so,” police noted.

Police executed a search warrant into the home, and they reported that they found bloodstains on the mattress and pillow of one of the children’s beds. They also spoke with neighbors who said they had multiple concerns for the children and that they had called Child and Youth Services multiple times.

Eddy is currently lodged in Clearfield County Prison as of March 23 with bail at $100,000 cash. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.

There are no charges filed toward Courturiaux for his alleged involvement in the abuse. His latest charges are from March 8 for harassment and disorderly conduct.