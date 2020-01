CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen was charged after assaulting a Soaring Heights School staff member by grabbing at their genitalia and pulling them to the ground.

The 15-year-old was said to have grabbed the woman by the genitalia, pulled her to the ground, then started to kick her.

The teen then began to hit another staff member in the chest before being restrained.

Lawrence Township Police took the teen into custody before he was released to Clearfield County Juvenile Probation.