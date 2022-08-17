CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County man is facing charges after police said he smashed a window of a car and was found in the trunk.

Lawrence Township police said that on Tuesday at about 10:47 p.m. they received a report that James Wise Jr., 35, broke a branch off a tree and said that he was going to break out the back window of a car that was behind a concrete business on Mt. Joy Road.

Police said that they didn’t find anyone behind the business after searching the property, but when their search took them to a house, they found Wise in the trunk of a gray Chevy Impala. Police observed that the back window was smashed and that items were scattered on the ground by the car.

Wise told police that he owned the car and that he broke the window out to get the spare key because it was locked, however, when police ran the registration they found out that he was not the owner, according to the affidavit.

When Wise was asked what he was doing in the car, he tried telling police that he bought the car from his friend’s mother and that he had a pink slip, but police said that there was no pink slip and that the owner was a man, according to the affidavit.

Wise faces charges of theft, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, trespassing along with other charges.

Wise is currently lodged in Clearfield County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 31and has bail set at $25,000.