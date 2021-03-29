Police: Clearfield man exposes himself in Walmart parking lot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said the 51-year-old man sat in his truck exposed and was watching women enter and exit the store.

Shawn Bloom is being charged two minor counts of indecent exposure and one count of disorderly conduct, according to charges filed.

An officer from the Lawrence Township Police department was called to the Walmart parking lot March 28 for a report of a man touching himself.

When the officer arrived, he said he could see Bloom scrambling to pull his pants up. While being handcuffed, the officer also noted that his hands were covered in vegetable shortening.

He admitted to police he was watching women enter and exit the store while he committed the act.

Unsecured bail was set at $10,000, and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 7.