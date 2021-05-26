Police: Clearfield man arrested for rape of children

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said they arrested a 65-year-old man after an investigation into sexual conduct with juveniles.

On May 25, the Clearfield Borough Police Department issued a statement that they arrested Willie Ray Hockenberry for rape of children and other related charges are discovering he had sexual conduct with an 11-year-old and 14-year-old female.

Police report that over the past six years, Hockenberry had engaged in sexual conduct against juveniles.

Hockenberry was arraigned and placed in the Clearfield County Jail on $100,000 bail.