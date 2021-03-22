Police: Clearfield fire chief used emergency lights to stop another vehicle

CLEARFIELD, PA. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield Fire Department chief faces a charge of impersonating a public servant after police say he pulled over another vehicle.

Justin Worley, 42, was driving the department’s red 2013 Ford Expedition with an emergency vehicle license plate the night of March 1 when he followed and then stopped another driver with his emergency lights activated, according to the charges filed by DuBois police.

The other driver told police he and his passenger were driving into DuBois at about 7 p.m. when they came up behind Worley in the fire department SUV. He told cops Worley was driving 15-20 mph below the speed limit and he guessed it was because of his bright headlights. The driver told police other drivers often flash their high beams at him because of the bright headlights, so he hit his high beams to check to make sure they were set for low beams.

When he did this, Worley turned on his emergency lights and then shut them off. The driver passed Worley at the next passing zone, but Worley also accelerated until the driver had to reach speeds of 65 to 75 mph to get around the fire chief.

When the driver proceeded through a yellow light with Worley still “a distance behind him,” Worley turned on his emergency lights to go through a red light.

Worley is accused of following the other vehicle as it turned at the intersection of W. DuBois Avenue and DuBois Street and when they turned onto Susquehanna Street, Worley turned on his emergency lights. He shut them off again after a few minutes and the driver and his passenger sat in their vehicle for 15 minutes before the driver got out and started walking toward Worley’s SUV to find out what he did wrong.

He told DuBois police he thought it was a police vehicle and couldn’t see who was inside. Worley allegedly yelled at him to get back in his car and “don’t move,” according to the charges.

Police noted both the driver and Worley called 911, with Worley reporting a small, dark vehicle that was driving “crazy,” DuBois police noted in the charges.

Worley said he followed the other driver who had “blinked his lights” into DuBois and that he “bumped his lights” with his elbow as the other driver turned onto Susquehanna Street and stopped.

“I screwed up,” Worley said multiple times while talking to police, according to the charges.

Worley was charged Monday by summons with misdemeanor impersonating a public servant and is also cited for unauthorized use of emergency lights. A preliminary hearing is slated for April 16.