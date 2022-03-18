CLEARIFELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County woman faces a laundry list of charges after state police say she used a copy of her ex-boyfriend’s social security card and birth certificate to apply for unemployment benefits under his name.

Joni Bowman, 35, allegedly bought a minivan, couch, washer and dryer with the approximately $10,000 in unemployment compensation she received without his knowledge in 2021.

Police interviewed Bowman, who initially denied filing for the unemployment benefits and said she bought everything with her own tax return money. One of Bowman’s relatives told police that Bowman called the unemployment office and imitated a male’s voice, asking where the unemployment card was.

Bowman faces multiple felony charges, including identity theft and forgery. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 6.