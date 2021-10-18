Police: Clearfield County woman faces child endangerment charges

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman faces charges after police found her in possession of drugs and paraphernalia in the home in which a child resides.

Brandi Boris, 44, was charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (small amount) and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Saturday, Oct. 16, officers received information that Boris had controlled substances inside her home, throughout common living areas, while a child was in the residence. Once the information was received, police obtained and executed a search warrant, according to the criminal complaint.

During the search, police seized crystal methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as about 50 different items of drug paraphernalia.

Her preliminary hearing is to be scheduled in the future.