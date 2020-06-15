Police: Clearfield County man’s disappearance “suspicious in nature”

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search continues for a man who’s been missing from his home in Boggs Township for nearly a month.

In press conference on Monday, Trooper Bruce Morris said the last known location for 48-year-old Gerard “Gerry” Flango, Jr., was from a cell phone ping on May 19th, which was in the area, but since then,there’s been absolutely nothing, leading police to label his disappearance as suspicious.

Flango was seen on inside surveillance video from the Family Dollar store in Clearfield, once on May 16th and again on the 18th. In the video, At the time, he’s wearing a camouflage ball cap, black t-shirt, and blue jeans. Police said after that, he was gone.

“There’s no activity in the case where his whereabouts are or anything that anybody would do if they’re traveling anywhere, or going somewhere, that they would have contact with somebody, call in somewhere, use a credit card or ATM card somewhere, there’s nothing along those lines,” Morris said.

He’s 5’10″, weighs 220 lbs, and has a mustache or goatee, as well as sleeve tattoos on both arms. Police said he was alone during both visits to the Family Dollar.

“He was seen doing daily activities, and then, basically just disappeared,” Morris said.

His motorcycle was left at his home in Boggs Township, and his cell phone was last used on May 19th, but went off the grid.

Police said Flango is known to use methamphetamine in the past, but there are no obvious signs that that played a part in his disappearance.

“Maybe they leave a note as far as it goes. ‘Hey. Listen, I’m changing my life. I’m moving on,’ or anything like that. There was nothing. It’s seemed like everything was moving along normally and then definitive end in a certain period, and we can find nothing from that point on,” Morris said.

Officials added Flango has ties to Ocean City, Maryland, as well as parts of Virginia and Ohio. Police said they’re working with agencies in those areas to try and find him.

Anyone with information about where Gerry Flango could be is asked to call State Police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800.