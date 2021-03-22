Police: Clearfield County man stole weapons from Boy Scout Camp

Andrew Shaffer, 26, broke into the Boy Scouts Camp gun range in Clearfield County and stole several weapons.

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a 26-year-old Penfield man faces charges for breaking into a Boy Scouts camp over last year’s winter and stealing several weapons.

State Police at DuBois said Andrew Shaffer allegedly broke into the Boy Scouts of America Camp Mountain Run gun range, also referred to as “Boy Scout Camp,” sometime between Jan. 18 and Feb. 8 of 2020. He took four Savage .22 caliber rifles, two Remington 20 gauge shotguns, two Genesis original blue crossbows, four Tippman Model 98 paintball guns and four Co2 cylinders.

He faces several felony counts, such as receiving stolen property, burglary, criminal trespass and theft. Several minor counts include theft, criminal mischief, unsworn falsification to authorities and receiving stolen property, according to charges filed.

Police were called to investigate the burglary at the camp Feb. 8, 2020, according to the criminal complaint. They noted that there was damage to the door handle of a storage room, and inside the storage room was a damaged safe.

Based on the scene, it’s reported that Shaffer allegedly used a Red Ryder BB gun to try to damage the safe and pry it open with a screwdriver.

Over a week later, police spoke with a man that said Shaffer had sold him the paintball guns and the cylinders for nearly $300, telling him that he needed the money for “legal fines.”

A victim of another burglary come forward Feb. 24 and told police he was trying to find out who broke into his property. He told police that during his self-investigation, he discovered a Facebook message between a friend and a woman who said Shaffer had broken into someone else’s property as well as the Boy Scout Camp.

A witness told police Dec. 21 that Shaffer personally told them that he had broken into the camp and stole the guns.

Police interviewed Shaffer Dec. 30 and collected a DNA sample from him to see if they matched DNA evidence found at the camp. He gave a written statement claiming he knew nothing of the crime.

On Feb. 23 of this year, police said they received a report from someone that Shaffer was trying to sell the guns he stole.

Police said they received the DNA results March 3, and Shaffer’s DNA matched that of what was found on the stolen items.

Shaffer was arrested March 9 and taken to Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

He entered the Court of Common Pleas today, March 22, and is awaiting a formal arraignment.