Police: Clearfield County man charged with assault after raising knife at victim

GRAMPIAN BOROUGH, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Clearfield have arrested and charged a man involved in a domestic dispute in Clearfield County.

Troopers say the incident happened on the 170 block of North 6th Street in Grampian Borough, Clearfield County, back on December 30.

According to police, 77 year-old Robert Weber is accused of raising a kitchen knife at one person, causing them to fear for their life.

Weber was taken into custody, on simple assault and harassment charges, and is currently being housed in the Clearfield County Jail, police add.